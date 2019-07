2019-07-23 @ 3:19pm–#Bridgeport CT– Bridgeport Hospital called police to report that a 3 year-old was bit by a groundhog on Bishop Avenue.

I also did not confirm with Luis Enrique Poma-Rodriguez if this was post that matters. To quote Luis: "This wasn't some drug dealer or murder this was kids doing stupid things why spread news that doesn't benefit anyone smh"

