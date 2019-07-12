Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport News: Juvenile Stabbed Multiple Times

2019-07-11 @ 9:26pm

2019-07-11 @ 9:26pm–#Bridgeport CT– A juvenile was stabbed multiple times outside the DCF juvenile housing at 148 Mill Hill Avenue.  The knife was found near a utility pole not far from the scene.  Police’s quick work allowed them to apprehend the suspect.

According to the housing’s website”Supportive Work, Education and Transition Program (SWETP) is a community based, staffed apartment program that serves adolescent males and females, ages 16 through 21, who are committed to DCF”.

 

