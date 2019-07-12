Water Rescue At Ash Creek

CT– The Fairfield Emergency Communications Center received a call reporting a swimmer in distress in the South Benson/Ash Creek area. Fairfield Fire Department Engine 1, Engine 2, Engine 4, Rescue 1, Fire Boat Marine 228, Fire Boat Marine 217 and Car 3 responded and arrived on scene at approximately 6:12PM. Marine 228, under the command of Lt. Eric McKeon, quickly deployed and began searching for the missing victim.

2019-07-11 @ 6:08pmm– #Bridgeport CT– #Fairfield CT– The Fairfield Emergency Communications Center received a call reporting a swimmer in distress in the South Benson/Ash Creek area. Fairfield Fire Department Engine 1, Engine 2, Engine 4, Rescue 1, Fire Boat Marine 228, Fire Boat Marine 217 and Car 3 responded and arrived on scene at approximately 6:12PM. Marine 228, under the command of Lt. Eric McKeon, quickly deployed and began searching for the missing victim.

Assistant Scott Bisson in Car 3 arrived on scene and assumed command of water rescue operations. Fairfield Police units spotted the victim underwater from shore and were able to direct Fire Units to the victim in the water. Firefighters entered the water and successfully removed the victim. at approx. 6:24pm. He was quickly transported to the South Benson Marina while fire personnel performed advanced lifesaving procedures.

