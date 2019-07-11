Cops Need Your Help

BRIDGEPORT, CT- On June 28, 2019 at approximately 11:18 pm, Bridgeport Patrol Officers responded to the scene of a serious crash at the intersection of Stratford Avenue and East Main Street.

A pedestrian was crossing Northbound on Stratford Avenue from the southeast corner to the northeast corner within the crosswalk. As he was crossing the westbound lanes he was struck by a vehicle. The striking vehicle turned northbound onto East Main Street, stopped briefly on East Main Street, then fled the scene continuing northbound. Officers that responded to the scene were unable to obtain suspect vehicle information at the time of report.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene, provided medical attention, and transported the victim to Bridgeport Hospital. The pedestrian, a Bridgeport firefighter sustained multiple serious injuries.

On June 30, 2019 the Bridgeport Police Traffic Division was notified of the seriousness of the victim’s injuries. Due to the circumstances surrounding this “hit and run” crash the Bridgeport Police Department Traffic Division is handling the follow up investigation. The victim has been identified as a 46-year-old off-duty Bridgeport Firefighter and resident of Stratford CT.

The Bridgeport Police Traffic Division is working on several leads regarding this investigation. The vehicle has been identified as a dark gray Toyota Corolla; possibly 2015. This vehicle should have sustained front end damage and will be missing a drivers’ side rear-view mirror.

Anyone with additional information, related to this crash, is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Department’s Traffic Division (Sergeant Gabe Meszaros) at 203-576-7640.