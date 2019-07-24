Complimentary Rides for Vets to the VA Hospital in West Haven

The Bigelow Center has partnered with the Trumbull Human Services Department and Greater Bridgeport Transit to provide monthly rides to Veterans to the West Haven VA Hospital. The new service, for all area Veterans, began in July and continues this and every month, on the last Friday of each month. The bus will stop at the Bigelow Center at 8:30 AM then proceed to the Trumbull Senior Center before departing for the VA Hospital in West Haven. The bus is to leave the VA by 3:00 PM, once all appointments of those on the trip have ended. The rides are free to Veterans and those accompanying them for appointments. Registration is required a week in advance at either senior center. Please call 203 256-3166 for more information or to register.Our July newsletter is available online and at the Bigelow Center. Click here to see it.

