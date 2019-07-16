Fairfield-Bridgeport News: 10 Year Old Steals SUV

2019-07-15 @ 8:12pm–A person who parked at the Fairfield Metro Train Station reported that his car is missing after parking it there this morning. A short time later Bridgeport Police dispatch calls received calls of a child driving a vehicle on Seaview Terrace, Ellsworth and Grove, Brewster and Bywater Lane and finally the vehicle being abandoned on Bywater Lane (off Brewster). Fairfield Police dispatched their K-9 and Bridgeport Police apprehended a suspect matching an eyewitness description. Police then conducted a line-up for the witness. I contacted Bridgeport Police spokesperson and awaiting their response if the child was taken into custody to the youth bureau. The stolen vehicle was recovered.