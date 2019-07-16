Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo Hosts First Kids Week

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. –— July 15, 2019—Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo is hosting a Kids Week festival from Monday, July 15 through Sunday, July 21, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day. Dozens of fun-filled activities, live animal shows, hands-on workshops, musical performances, special guest appearances and interactive demonstrations for the entire family are scheduled. Check the Zoo’s online calendar at https://www.beardsleyzoo.org/kids-week.htmlfor each day’s schedule.

What: The Zoo’s first Kids Week: a full week of family fun with special guests all week long. Every day is different and filled with interactive demonstrations, live shows, and family activities. All activities are free with regular Zoo admission: $16 for adults, $13 for children 3-11, $12 for seniors 62 and older. Children under 3 are free.

Who: Dozens of guests with demonstrations including the New England Air Museum, United Illuminating, New Haven Symphony Orchestra, Home Depot, Discovery Museum, Painted by the Shore, Hardcore Sweet Cupcakes, Stepping Stones Museum, Bring the Hoopla LLC, Sherwood Island State Park, PSEG, The Maritime Aquarium, AR Workshop, Casey Carl’s BubbleMania, Cohen and Wolf, Musician Robert Messore, Sikorsky, Wild Birds Unlimited, Science Educator Henryk Teraszkiewicz, Fairy Houses, Northeast Horticultural, Stamford Innovation Week, EverWonder Children’s Museum, Cyril the Sorcerer, and musical guests Bee Parks and the Hornets.

When: Monday, July 15 through Sunday, July 21, 9 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Where: Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo 1875 Noble Avenue, Bridgeport CT