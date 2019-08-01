Fairfield News: Another Rain Another Vehicle Trapped By Tree & Wires

2019-07-31 @ 7:50pm– Another rain and another car trapped by wires with a person inside, this time on Crestwood Road. Police escorted the United Illuminating truck from the exit ramp to the scene. Police were speaking with the driver who was not in distress and told him to remain in the car. Primary wires surrounded the car and they burned a couple hundred feet in front of it. Within twenty minutes UI secured the power and the man was not injured.

Sergeant Mike Paris said this is the fourth incident recently. On July 17, 2019 a man died when a tree struck his car, entangling his car in wires. It took UI fifty minutes to respond but first responders told me even if they got there in a minute it would not have matter due to the extent of the blunt force trauma the man suffered.