2019-07-02 @ 2:48pm–#Bridgeport CT– Firefighters were called for a water rescue near the dam at Beardsley Park. Assistant Chief Firpi told the because of all the drownings in the past, mainly due whirlpools the made a full turnout with boats and divers. The children that were in the water did get out prior to their arrival. Firpi said it was an opportunity to educate the parents, babysitter and children that no swimming means no swimming for a reason.