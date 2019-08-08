12:40pm–Bridgeport CT– The Bridgeport 911 center received a call where the caller state they were going to go to Bridgeport’s Airport and began shooting people. Bridgeport Police responded quickly, located the caller/suspect and arrested the suspect in Milford. The suspect was Laurie Ott, of Milford Connecticut. She has been charged with Threatening in the 2nd degree and Terrorist Acts. She was arrested on Kirkside Ave in Milford and her bond has not yet be set.

Sounds like she can use our sponsor: