2019-08-17 @ 6:40PMish– #Bridgeport CT– A car trying elude Bridgeport Police appears to have hit a car at the intersection of South Frontage and Myrtle Avenue and then crash into wall. 3 people were taken into custody, two appeared to be injured from the crash plus the citizen in the intersection. The reason for the suspects running is not known at this time. If I get any updates I’ll let you know on DoingItLocal.com