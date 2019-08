2019-08-14 @ Police received a report of shots fired at Maplewood and Howard Avenue. A short time later police received a report of “gun shot wound to his penis”. The victim name is Rodney Moore 4-16-1958. He was not cooperative with suspect or location of incident. Police spokesperson Terron Jones confirmed it was at this location and that of this moment non-life threatening. This is the second shooting at this corner in a week. It is unknown if the health department will shut this store down.