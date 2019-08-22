Fairfield News: Police Standoff

2019-08-21 @ 4:03PM–#Fairfield CT– A complainant came to police headquarters and reported that he believed his father, was having a mental break-down at their home on Wormwood Road. The complainant stated that his father had just picked up a police report from the Westport that indicated that his wife was having an affair. When officers made contact with the respondent, he made comments that he was considering to harm himself. At this time, the respondent had barricaded himself inside the residence with several firearms. The Fairfield Police Emergency Services Unit, which included trained negotiators, were dispatched to the scene where they began negotiations for the respondent to surrender. After approximately three hours, negotiators were able to get the respondent to surrender without incident. He was taken into custody, and transported to an area hospital for evaluation. No one was injured. “We were very happy with the outcome of this operation. Officers who responded remained steadfast on their mission to protect life and ensure the safety of the community.” – Chief Chris Lyddy. “With the help of our mutual aid partner, Southwest Regional Emergency Response Team, we were able to bring this incident to a quick conclusion ensuring the safety of our officers and the neighbors.” – Captain Robert Kalamaras

