2019-08-02 @ 9:12pm–#Bridgeport CT–Firefighters on the way to the house that was struck by a car on Carnegie Avenue found a man hit by a car on Boston Avenue near Bishop Avenue. The ambulance that was on the way to Carnegie Avenue transport the pedestrian to the hospital and another ambulance was dispatched to Carnegie Avenue. I don’t believe the same vehicle was responsible for both accidents.

