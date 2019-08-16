Bridgeport News: Stabbing

2019-08-16 @ 5:30am—#Bridgeport CT– Police officers were dispatched to a report of a party stabbed at 530 William Street. When they arrived, they found the victim, Ernesto Esquilin (DOB: 3/9/44 of 530 Willliam St) covered in blood. Medics transported the victim to Bridgeport Hospital. He is listed in critical condition. A crime scene was located at Noble Ave and Stillman Street and detectives are investigating. Anyone with information should call our tip-line. 203-576-8477.