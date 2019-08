2019-08-25 @ 12: 34am– A car ran out of gas on I-95 northbound just past exit 23 and pulled over to the shoulder. A car in the travel lane hit the man putting gas in the car and hit his car triggering a four car crash. Assistant Chief George Gomola said the man was not seriously hurt. Three were transported to the hospital AMR on the way to a different call made the call the 911.

