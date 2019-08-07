Fairfield News: Murder Suspect Takes Own Life

2019-08-06 @ 5:15pm– Police received notification of murder suspect James Taylor’s ankle monitor going off. When officer arrived the home he is confined to the discovered the ringing of his cell phone was coming inside a large shipping container or conex box as police called it. Police used a thermal drone to try and locate a heat signature but were unsuccessful. Stamford Police brought their robot to the scene to scan the home and the conex box. Police used what they called a bobcat which is an armored truck with a battering ram to gain entry to the conex box. Inside the found the suspect dead, they believe it to be a suicide but police continue to investigate.

James Taylor who is out on $2 million bond for allegedly shooting his ex-wife to death on Super Bowl Sunday, February 3rd is missing. James Taylor is charged with murder, home invasion, criminal attempt to commit murder, first-degree burglary, illegal discharge of a firearm and third-degree assault for allegedly fatally shooting his ex-wife.