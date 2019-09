2019-08-31 @ 4:20pm–#Fairfield CT– The unusual calls, especially on Kings Highway East continue. The Akita Restaurant at 451 Kings Hwy East called the police to report that three people came to the restaurant, spat on the floor and then left on foot towards Bridgeport. Last time I was there they told me to watch the fish until my table was ready. I didn’t know there were options.

This news report is made possible by: