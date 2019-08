2019-08-19 @ 7:45pm–#Fairfield CT– Today’s second vehicle fire is once again being hosted by Fairfield at Hemlock and Black Rock Turnpike. The car was fully engulfed. Fairfield’s first vehicle fire was a professional lawnmower at Andros Diner on Villa Avenue. Can Fairfield go for the trifecta?

