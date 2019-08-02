Westport News: Robbery

On Monday July 8, 2019 at approximately 4:28pm officers were dispatched to the area of Saugatuck Avenue near Interstate 95 for a report of a robbery that had occurred in the vicinity. The victim reported that he had been robbed of $165.00 by one of two occupants of a vehicle that had since left the scene. The victim relayed to officers that he had planned to meet with an acquaintance in the town of Westport. He reported that he had conversed with this acquaintance through a social media application and had arranged to purchase a cell phone in exchange for an older model cell phone and $165.00 in cash. This individual reportedly arrived at the agreed upon meeting location as a passenger in a vehicle. After approaching the vehicle and while attempting to make the exchange, the victim reported that this individual had grabbed the cash out of his hands and that the vehicle’s operator then began to speed away. The victim told officers that he initially tried hang on to the vehicle’s door to prevent it from leaving. Reacting to this, the operator then reportedly began to drive recklessly in an apparent attempt to get the victim to let go of his hold, which he ultimately did. The victim told officers that he then enlisted the assistance of a friend who lived in the area, stating that he and this friend then attempted to follow the suspect on to Interstate 95. He reported that the two eventually lost contact with the suspect vehicle after it exited in the town of Fairfield, at which time they returned to Westport in order to report the incident to police. The victim was able to provide responding officers with a description of the occupants, the vehicle’s registration plate as well as a photograph that he had taken of the suspect vehicle.

An extensive investigation was conducted by the detective bureau into this incident in which information was gathered that ultimately lead to the identification of the two suspects. This investigation included the compilation of both surveillance video and electronic evidence obtained from cell phones. The driver of the suspect vehicle in this incident was positively identified as Jose Alvarez. An arrest warrant was applied for and granted for Alvarez in connection with this investigation. This investigation is still on-going as of this writing, as detectives are also currently seeking an arrest warrant for the second suspect. On the morning of Thursday August 1, 2019, members of the detective bureau responded to Alvarez’ home in Stamford where he was located and taken into custody in connection with the active warrant for his arrest. Based on the investigation, Alvarez was charged with 53a-135 Robbery Second Degree, 53a-48 (53a-135) Conspiracy at Robbery Second Degree and 53a-64 Reckless Endangerment Second Degree. Bond for these charges was court set at $75,000.00. Alvarez was able to post the bond and is scheduled to be arraigned at Norwalk Superior Court on Monday August 12, 2019.

Mention DoingItLocal to our sponsor and receive 10% off you bill: