2019-09-27 @ 1:47pm–#Bridgeport CT– A crash between a school bus and car at Lafayette and Fairfield Avenue (near Joseph’s Steakhouse). No word on injuries. The bus did not appear to have any damage, the car is another story. The photo is of the car that was damaged.

2019-09-27@2:00pm–#Bridgeport CT– A crash with a car on Housatonic Avenue near Remer Street reported. There was no mention of injuries. Traffic is backed up in the area.