2019-09-27@9:54pm–#Bridgeport CT– An officer on patrol at Green Homes notice smoke coming from a second floor window at Building 3 and called the Emergency Communications Center to dispatch firefighters to the scene. This couple with the firefighters quick response kept the fire confined to the one apartment. The Red Cross has been dispatched to find temporary housing accommodations for 3 adults and 2 children. There were no reported injuries.