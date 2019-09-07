Bridgeport News: 3 Shot Overnight

2019-09-07–#Bridgeport CT– Three people were shot overnight:

1:25am– A person arrived at Bridgeport Hospital shot in the chest and arm. He said it happened by the gas station at Reservior and Woodrow Avenue. His non-life-threatening injuries.

1:40am–A person arrived at Bridgeport Hospital shot in the buttocks and leg. He claimed it happened at Beechwood Avenue but would not cooperate with the police. There was a spot shotter activation of 10 rounds in the area.

2:35am– A man in the 100 block of Merchant Street was shot in his manhood. There is speculation that this may have happened on Beechwood Avenue as well. He was unable to speak as he was in a lot of pain.

