Bridgeport News: Burglar Caught By Alert Police Officer

2019-09-03 @ 1:50pm— An alert Bridgeport Police Officer noticed a car parked the wrong way on Querida Street (which immediately abuts the town of Fairfield). He ran the plate, to find the car came back as stolen. A man got in the car as the officer approached, and he took off after hitting a stonewall. A short pursuit ensued, and ended on Cleveland Ave., near Wood Avenue, when the car hit another vehicle and crashed through a fence.

The suspect then took off on foot, running through the backyards on West Jackson Avenue, where he was apprehended. The suspect was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The suspect was wanted for allegedly breaking into homes. According to radio reports, property from a home broken into on Wood Avenue today was found in the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect was wanted by both Fairfield and Bridgeport for burglaries.