2019-09-15 @ 12:12am–#Bridgeport CT– Police say Israel Marquis, 23, is in critical condition after being shot 12 times at the Flavorz Famous Chicken and Fish located at 1653 Barnum Avenue. The gunman, a skinny black male wearing a gray hoodie with a gun in his hand ran from the restaurant onto Willow Street towards Boston Avenue. Chief AJ Perez said the have excellent video which will aid in the investigation.