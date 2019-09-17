Bridgeport Police Make Homicide Arrest

#Bridgeport CT–September 16, 2019, Officer Martocchio served an arrest warrant on Eugene Brown (DOB: 3/13/84 ofFreeman Street). The warrant was obtained by Detective Cintron, who was the lead detective on the June 24, 2019 homicide of Anthony McKinstry at 684/686 Bishop Ave. Brown is charged with Murder, Use of a Firearm for A,B,C Felony, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, and Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit. He has a $1,000,000 bond. The arrest was the result of the outstanding work done by Detective Cintron and all the others that assisted in this case.

(Bridgeport Police Press Release)