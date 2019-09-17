Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport Police Make Homicide Arrest

Posted on Posted in Bridgeport, Lights and Sirens

#Bridgeport CT–September 16, 2019,  Officer Martocchio served an arrest warrant on Eugene Brown (DOB: 3/13/84 ofFreeman Street). The warrant was obtained by Detective Cintron, who was the lead detective on the June 24, 2019 homicide of Anthony McKinstry at 684/686 Bishop Ave. Brown is charged with Murder, Use of a Firearm for A,B,C Felony, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, and Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit. He has a $1,000,000 bond. The arrest was the result of the outstanding work done by Detective Cintron and all the others that assisted in this case.

(Bridgeport Police Press Release)

 

Leave a comment