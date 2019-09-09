I-95 Crash With Person Shot & Has Died

POLICE UPDATE: The gunshot victim did die. They believe it may have been connected with the Gem Street shooting but this has NOT been confirmed.

2019-09-08@ 9:19pm–#Bridgeport CT– There is a three-car crash on Route 8 south heading on the I-95 northbound entrance with one person in cardiac arrest and one person in the passenger seat with a gunshot. It is not known at this time if the shooting happened on the highway. There was a shot spotter activation on Gem Avenue and two shell casings were found. It is not known at this time if the two are connected.