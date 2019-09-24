Naugatuck Valley Health District Schedules Seasonal Flu Clinics

The Naugatuck Valley Health District (NVHD) will offer influenza vaccine clinics to residents of Ansonia, Beacon Falls, Derby, Naugatuck, Seymour and Shelton during the months of September, October and November. All residents are welcome to any of the clinics listed below, and appointments are not necessary.

Clinics will be held at the following locations:

Tuesday October 1st 9:00AM – 11:00AM Naugatuck Senior Center

Friday October 4th 9AM – 11:30AM Seymour Senior Center

Saturday October 5th 9AM – NOON EchoHose Training Center

430 Coram Ave., Shelton

Tuesday October 8th 9AM – 11AM Beacon Falls Senior Center

Thursday October 10th 11AM – 1PM Ansonia Senior Center

Friday October 11th 9AM – 11AM Derby Senior Center

Wednesday October 16th 11AM – 2PM Senator Logan Health Fair

Warsaw Park, Ansonia

Wednesday October 23rd 9:30AM – NOON Shelton Senior Center

Additional clinics will be available by appointment at Naugatuck Valley Health District, 98 Bank Street, Seymour, CT. Children (4 years and older) needing flu shots will be accommodated by appointment at regularly scheduled immunization clinics at the district office in Seymour. The Health District accepts the following insurances; Aetna, Cigna, ConnectiCare, Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield, and Medicare Part B. There is no copay to those who have insurance. We are not able to accept Medicare Advantage plans, Oxford or United HealthCare. Those who are eligible should bring the proper insurance cards.

The cost of the flu vaccine for those who do not have insurance is $35 for the quadrivalent vaccine, and $65 for the high dose vaccine for those 65 years and older. Acceptable forms of payment are cash, debit or credit card. All clinic attendees should wear loose fitting clothes with short sleeves.

Elderly homebound persons who cannot attend any of the clinics may contact the Health District at 203-881-3255 to make arrangements for a nurse to administer the vaccine at home. Such individuals should have permission from their physicians for the influenza vaccine and have insurance through the above noted insurers.

Clinic dates may be added or revised. For more information regarding the district’s flu clinic schedule, please call Naugatuck Valley Health District, 203-881-3255, Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 4:00pm. The Naugatuck Valley Health District office is located at 98 Bank Street, Seymour, and serves residents of the municipalities of Ansonia, Beacon Falls, Derby, Naugatuck, Seymour and Shelton. Clinic schedules are also posted on the NVHD website at www.nvhd.org or NVHD’s Facebook.

