Bridgeport News: This Is Only A Drill

Bridgeport, CT – Mayor Ganim announces that this Wednesday, October 2nd, 2019 from 9:00am-1:00pm the City of Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center will be participating in a Full-Scale Exercise with Sikorsky Aircraft. This exercise is conjunction with the city and Sikorsky to assess emergency preparedness plans in the case of a transportation accident.

The Full-Scale drill with EOC and Sikorsky will be conducted as realistically as possible to test the city’s notification processes, response process, well as emergency planning and support process. The Emergency Operations Center will be activating the Bridgeport EOC VEOCI program for this exercise.

Mayor Ganim stated, “This test is a necessary operation that the city is participating in to ensure that all essential employees and departments are fully prepared with process and procedure to respond to an emergency incident and will be fully equipped to manage the safety of the public.”

The public should be aware that there may be additional sirens, noise, or first responders on scene in the areas of the EOC on North Washington Avenue and along the Seaview Avenue and Water Taxi Pier. This test is expected to run from 9:00am until 1:30pm on Wednesday, October 2nd, 2019.

