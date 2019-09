#Stratford CT—Michelle Pierce (DOB 07/13/1976) AKA Michelle Schmader of Stratford, CT was last seen in Oneida County, NY on 08/16/2019. She has a history of medical problems. She is an endangered missing person.

Information received suggests she could be in Rome, NY. She has no known connections in New York. Pierce is an African American female. Any information can be directed to Det. Jon Policano 24/7 via voice or text to 203-726- 0275