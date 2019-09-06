2019-09-06 @12:07pm– #Bridgeport CT–Tonight’s PT Barnum housing shooting just occurred on Shell Street as drive-by shooting according to witnesses. One vehicle crashed on Shell Street near Ocean Terrace which is shown in the picture. The victim was located shot in the stomach by building 10 according to radio reports and was driven to the hospital by a private vehicle, which crashed at Barnum and Central. There was no word at this time of the victim’s condition. There have been almost nightly shootings at PT Barnum Housing in the last week. This is the first time a bullet found a victim.