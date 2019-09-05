Westport Hazmat Day

Westport, CT –On Saturday, September 21, 2019, the Westport Public Works Department will hold its annual Household Hazardous Waste Day from 9am – 2pm at the Westport/Weston Health District, located at 180 Bayberry Lane in Westport. This will take place RAIN OR SHINE.

Westport’s Annual Household Hazardous Waste Day is a NO CHARGE regional program for residents of Westport, Weston, Wilton, Norwalk, New Canaan, Darien, Stamford & Greenwich, designed to provide a safe option to keep Hazardous Wastes out of the waste stream and protect our land and water from potential contamination.

Westport residents are reminded to recycle paint at the Transfer Station BEFORE coming to Household Hazardous Waste Day on September 21 – NO PAINT can be accepted from Westport residents at Household Hazardous Waste Day. Westport residents can bring their latex and oil-based paints, primer, stain, sealer, varnish and shellac to the Westport Transfer station, located at 300 Sherwood Island Connector, Monday – Friday from 7 am to 2:30 pm and Saturday from 7 am to 12:00 pm for collection.

Many of the items used around the house are considered household hazardous wastes, because they may contain corrosive, toxic, ignitable or reactive ingredients. Check the list below for some of the typical hazardous wastes that may be found in your home.

Garage: gasoline, kerosene, mineral spirits, spray paint, paint strippers, paint thinners, solvents, stains, turpentine, varnishes, wood preservatives, degreasers, etc. Please remember that all paints, stains, motor oil, antifreeze, batteries and lightbulbs must be recycled at the Transfer Station.

Garden shed: fertilizers, fungicides, herbicides, insecticides, pesticides, etc.

General household: bleach, charcoal lighter, cleaning chemicals, drain cleaners, flammable liquids, mercury thermometers, moth balls, pet flea shampoos, rug shampoos, spot removers, art supplies & paints, etc.

The following items are NOT ACCEPTABLE at Household Hazardous Waste Day: AMMUNITION, FLARES, and COMMERCIAL HAZARDOUS WASTE.

Before bringing hazardous household items to the collection site:

Make sure items are clearly labeled and NEVER MIX CHEMICALS . Incompatible products may react, ignite or explode, and mixed waste may become not be recyclable.

Keep products in original labeled container.

Place leaky containers in clear plastic bags.

Tighten lids of all containers and pack items in sturdy cardboard boxes lined with newspaper.

Put boxes in the trunk or in the back of the vehicle away from passengers.

Leave pets and children home when bringing hazardous materials for collection.

Keep your windows open and drive directly to the collection site.

Do not smoke or eat while handling hazardous materials.

If you have any questions, contact the Westport Public Works Department at 203-341-1793.

