Update: The ruptured line was located at the Anchorage Condominiums.

2019-10-24@10:35am–#Bridgeport CT– Firefighters on the way 325 Grovers Avenue for a gas line rupture but firefighters have a zero reading on their meters right now. They are now on Brewster Street where there is a trench dug and again no readings.

This news report is made possible by our safe heating sponsor: