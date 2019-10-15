Bridgeport News: Grant award of 3,300 Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detectors

Bridgeport, CT – Mayor Ganim joined the Bridgeport Fire Department to kick off Fire Prevention month, announcing they received more than 3,300 detectors funded by a grant through Housing and Urban Development. Firefighters provide free installation of smoke and CO detectors into the homes of Bridgeport residents year-round.

“Fire alarms save lives from a distance without risking lives,” stated Mayor Ganim. “In addition to what our firefighters do by running into homes in the face of a fire or tragedy, they are also providing this valuable service of installing detectors to keep our residents safe.”

Fire Chief Richard Thode said, “We routinely respond to small instances that just a few years ago, before the proliferation of smoke alarms, would’ve been major fires.”

On behalf of Housing and Urban Development partners, Housing and Economic Development Deputy Director Ginne-Rae Clay shared, “Mayor Ganim, the City Council through this grant funded by HUD have made smoke and carbon monoxide detectors a priority for Bridgeport residents to keep them safe.”

The grant has allowed the Fire Department to purchase 2,754 smoke detectors and 552 dual (smoke and carbon monoxide) detectors. Since Fire Chief Thode joined the Department in 2016, there have been approximately 15,000 installations. To have a fire alarm installed free of charge by the Bridgeport Fire Department, visit bridgeportct.gov/smokealarm, email bridgeport.fire@bridgeportct. gov or call 203-335-8835.

This press release was made possible by: