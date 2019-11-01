Bridgeport News: Man Shot…In The Foot

2019-10-31@9:25pm–#Bridgeport CT–There was a call to police of a shooting in the 500 block of Logan Street. While I was still on my way the radio said it is now reported to be a stabbing. Then the radio said no one was shot but someone may have shot into the ground. As I was walking to the scene a neighbor said she heard on gunshot.

Police arrived and found a person with a cut on his chin. It was a fight over a parking spot.

A few minutes later a gunshot victim arrived at Bridgeport Hospital by private vehicle. No shot spotter activation happened. Cops on scene weren’t sure what they had. A few minutes later detectives arrived.

I e-mailed police spokesperson Terron Jones who responded: 911 reports at 2125hrs, a verbal dispute took place between two people near the 400th block of Logan street over a parking space that subsequently turned violent which resulted in one person shot in the foot. They were transported to Bridgeport hospital. Bridgeport PD investigating.