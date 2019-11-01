Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport News: Man Shot…In The Foot

2019-10-31@9:25pm–#Bridgeport CT–There was a call to police of a shooting in the 500 block of Logan Street.  While I was still on my way the radio said it is now reported to be a stabbing.  Then the radio said no one was shot but someone may have shot into the ground.   As I was walking to the scene a neighbor said she heard on gunshot.

Police arrived and found a person with a cut on his chin.  It was a fight over a parking spot.
A few minutes later a gunshot victim arrived at Bridgeport Hospital by private vehicle.  No shot spotter activation happened.  Cops on scene weren’t sure what they had.  A few minutes later detectives arrived.
I e-mailed police spokesperson Terron Jones who responded: 911 reports at 2125hrs, a verbal dispute took place between two people near the 400th block of Logan street over a parking space that subsequently turned violent which resulted in one person shot in the foot. They were transported to Bridgeport hospital. Bridgeport PD investigating.

