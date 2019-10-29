Bridgeport News: Police Officer Injured In Pursuit

2019-10-28@10:02pm–#Bridgeport CT– A short pursuit of a stolen car came to an end on Laurel Avenue near Linwood Avenue when the stolen vehicle hit a patrol car coming to a halt on the sidewalk, not damaging the parked vehicle. The police was injured with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. The passenger was quickly apprehended and transported to the hospital. The driver of the car fled on foot and lead police on a manhunt for a about an hour. State police assisted with their K-9. He was apprehended on on Wood and Maplewood Avenue and was complaining of neck injuries and was also transported to the hospital.