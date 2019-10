2019-10-22@3:36pm– #Bridgeport CT– #Fairfield CT– A car failing to pull over for a Bridgeport narcotics officer engaged the officer into a pursuit that ended in Fairfield. The driver pulled into the medical building at 75 Kings Highway Cutoff (next to Staples) He then ran across the street on foot towards the Best Western Motel on Kings Highway and engaged officers in a foot pursuit. He ran onto I-95 where officers apprehended him.