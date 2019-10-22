Fairfields Trunk or Treat

#Fairfield CT– Bring the kids for a safe and fun way to Trick or Treat during this free event on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at the Fairfield Shopping Center located at 837-919 Post Road, Fairfield, CT in the Bob’s shopping center.

Decorated trunks are needed, any person or business who is interested in participating as a “Trunk” can contact AR Workshop at fairfield@arworkshop.com before October 25 th . Each “Trunk” is $50.00 with all proceeds being donated to the Norma Pfriem Breast Center.

This press release is made possible by: