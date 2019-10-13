Director of Human and Social Services, Julie DeMarco, is pleased to announce Fairfield Social Services is hosting a Community Resources Fair on Thursday, November 14 from 4:00 – 6:00 PM. Community providers of services important to Fairfield families will be at the Bigelow Center for Senior Activities to share their information and to answer any questions. The Fair is a kid-friendly event.

“We encourage any interested Fairfield families, seniors or people with disabilities to drop in and learn about the important resources and services available to them,” said Mrs. DeMarco. “It’s a great opportunity for us to showcase what kinds of programs are available to help our town residents.”

Many area agencies and organizations will be available to answer questions and provide information. Agencies include Fairfield Social Services, the Kennedy Center, The WorkPlace, ABCD, Positive Directions, Fairfield CARES, MADD, Reach Outpatient Services, the RTM Committee on Senior and Disabled Tax Relief and many more.

For more information, please contact the Fairfield Human and Social Services Department at 203-256-3166.

