Habitat CFC’s 5K Run/Walk

Our annual 5K Run for Home and Workboot Challenge on Saturday, October 12th is going to be lots of fun! The 5K run is the perfect opportunity for serious runners to set personal records and all abilities to enjoy the scenic course. The Workboot Challenge is a one-mile event prior to the 5K and offers participants the challenge of wearing workboots (or ANY boots) on the shorter course!

JUST ANNOUNCED…

Screamin Eagle Band will be playing our post-run celebration! Their modern southern rock sound with a twist will keep everyone entertained along with free food and drinks for participants.

All participants will get a RAFFLE TICKET for a chance to receive great items including… Rio Bravo Tacos & Tequila $150 gift card; Birdman Juke Joint $50 gift card; 3 separate Trattoria ‘A Vucchella $40 gift cards; Two Roads Brewery certificate for a tour for 10; Brewport Brewing Co. $25 gift card; 2 separate Centro To-Go gift cards, Little Goose $25 gift card; 3 separate Stress Factory Comedy Club vouchers for up to 10 guests each and more ( check here for full list ).

There is still time to register!

$27 – register online through October 9 – all events are the same price

$20 – register online (for ages 13 and under) through October 9

$35 – register at the race (and at the packet pickup location SoundRunner in Fairfield the day before the race).