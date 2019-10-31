Halloween Still On In Fairfield

Please note, this is the only press release received by any local town on Halloween activities.

#Fairfield CT– Members of the Town’s Emergency Management Team met yesterday to discuss the weather forecast for Halloween and the effect it may have on trick-or-treating in Fairfield. The Team also discussed requests the Town has received to consider changing trick-or-treating night to Friday or Saturday and the logistics involved in making such a change.

The Team agreed, that due to the fact that trick-or-treating is not a Town-sponsored event, it is best to leave the decision up to families and individual neighborhoods to change the night within their own neighborhood.

The Team suggests there may be alternate ways of celebrating including attending the free, jointly-sponsored Police Department and FairfieldMom’s Trunk or Treat, Wednesday, October 30, from 4 pm – 6 pm at the Fairfield Shopping Center (Bob’s Stores parking lot).

In all circumstances, the Emergency Management Team recommends close supervision of all trick or treaters. Dark streets, wet leaves and rain make for hazardous conditions for trick or treaters. In these conditions closely supervised, door-to-door trick or treating, close to home is advisable. The Fire Department is sharing these safety tips for trick-or-treating in the rain.

This press release is made possible by: