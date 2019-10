A SilverAlert has been issued for Kimberly Rowe, a 52 year-old female who is 5’5” and 140 pounds. She was last seen on 09-30-19 at 9:30am wearing a green sweater and khaki shorts on Range Rd in Norwalk. She suffers from mental health issues and is off her medications. Call 203-854-3114 or 911 if located.