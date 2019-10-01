Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Westport News: Senior Services

Westport, CT – The Westport Department of Human Services Commission for Senior Services can offer you a list of middle and high school students willing to help with outdoor chores.    Seniors are asked to pay a suggested fee of $10.00 per hour for work done.

Students interested in helping a senior in need and earning extra money, please contact the Department of Human Services at 203-341-1050 or via email @ humansrv@westportct.gov. Written permission from a parent or guardian is necessary.

Seniors needing assistance, please contact the Westport Department of Human Services at 203-341-1050.

 

