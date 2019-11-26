Bridgeport News: Manhunt Puts Schools In Lock-In/Out

2019-11-26am–#Bridgeport CT– A citizen called police for two males with guns and masks on Radel Street (off Stratford Avenue near Bruce Street). As police approached the suspects took off at a high rate of speed and was driving recklessly down Bishop Avenue towards Boston Avenue. They fled on East Avenue after crashing according to radio reports(this whole report is from police radio reports). Police asked the schools in the area to go into lock in/out. Police have one person in custody in the backyard on Willow Street. One still at large.

This news report is made possible by: