Fairfield News: Man Doesn’t Beat Charges

2019-11-23@9:16am–#Fairfield CT– Police officers responded to a report of a male exposing himself in his car in the area of Beaconview Drive. The caller reported that the male left the scene driving a silver Audi and gave a CT license plate of the vehicle. An alert officer observed the vehicle bearing the same license plate leaving the area and conducted a traffic stop. Jonathan Dejesus (DOB 11/10/1993) of Bridgeport, was later arrested and charged with Indecent Exposure, and Disorderly Conduct after he was observed by a female victim sitting in his parked vehicle with his genitals exposed. He was also issued an infraction for Possession of Less Than 1/2 Ounce of Marijuana and Operating Without a License. Dejesus was released on bond and scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on 12/09/2019.