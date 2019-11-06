Fairfield News: Vaping Seminar

#Fairfield, CT – Attorney General William Tong, state Sen. Tony Hwang, and state Reps. Laura Devlin, Brenda Kupchick and Cristin McCarthy Vahey will hold a town forum tomorrow, Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. on youth vaping prevention and education.

During the forum, which is being held at Fairfield Woods Middle School, state officials will hear from representatives from the American Cancer Society, the American Lung Association, St. Vincent’s SmokeStoppers program, Sacred Heart University, Yale Health, and the Fairfield public school district about measures being taken to combat vaping among Connecticut’s youth.

The subject matter experts will discuss the dangers of vaping, ways to prevent youth from using e-cigarettes and the resources available to families.

In July, the Office of the Attorney General opened an investigation into JUUL Labs, Inc. regarding health claims made by the company. JUUL electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) have never been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a smoking cessation device. Connecticut’s Civil Investigative Demand seeks to probe to what extent JUUL has marketed itself as an effective smoking cessation device despite lack of FDA approval.

The forum is open to the public and press.

WHO: Attorney General William Tong, state Sen. Tony Hwang, and state Reps. Laura Devlin, Brenda Kupchick and Cristin McCarthy Vahey, representatives from the American Cancer Society, the American Lung Association, St. Vincent’s SmokeStoppers program, Sacred Heart University, Yale Health, and the Fairfield public school district.

WHAT: A forum on youth vaping prevention and education

WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 7; 6 to 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Fairfield Woods Middle School, 1115 Fairfield Woods Road, Fairfield, CT

This press release is made possible by: