3:50pm–UPDATE: Firefighters say the source was a burnt out belt. No mention what it was a belt to. Sounds like my belt after Thanksgiving dinner!

2019-11-29@3:40pm–#Milford CT– Report of smoking coming from the sitting room on the first floor at Macy’s at the Connecticut Post Mall. They are closing that area off to prevent smoke from going inside the mall.

