Bridgeport Police Arrest Armed Suspect After Confrontation on Stratford Avenue

On April 26, 2026, at approximately 7:10 PM, Bridgeport Police were dispatched to the intersection of Stratford Avenue & Union Avenue on the report of armed suspect(s) in the street stopping citizens in their vehicles.

Upon arrival, uniformed officers observed one male suspect brandishing a handgun. That suspect was on foot, repositioning himself around an occupied pickup truck, while he pointed the firearm in the direction of responding officers. The suspect refused officers commands to drop the weapon. The occupied vehicle then sped off, eastbound on Stratford Avenue, as the suspect tried to hold onto the vehicle. The suspect, identified as 44-year-old Deron L. Brooks of Bridgeport CT, was unable to hold onto the vehicle and ultimately fell into the street.

Observing the firearm was no longer in the suspect’s hands, officers engaged Brooks utilizing physical control measures. Brooks continued to refuse officers commands and physically resisted. After a struggle, officers gained control and placed the suspect under arrest. Following the arrest, the operator of the pickup truck was located, and a firearm was recovered from inside the bed of the truck.

Victims report that, prior to police arrival, Brooks approached them in their vehicles and pointed the handgun at them. One victim reported being struck in the head with the end of the firearm (blunt force).

Deron L. Brooks, a convicted felon, was transported to the Bridgeport Police Department and charged with the following:

Criminal Attempt, Assault in the 1st Degree (2 counts)

Criminal Attempt, Robbery in the 1st Degree (3 counts)

Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree

Possession of a Controlled Substance within 200’ of a School (Drug Free Zone)

Criminal Use of a Firearm

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Threatening in the 1st Degree

Assault in the 2nd Degree

Breach of Peace in the 2nd Degree

Additional charges are pending.

Bond is set at $500,000. Brooks was arraigned at the Judicial District of Bridgeport.

Anyone with additional information regarding this crime is asked to contact Detective Freddy Neal at 203-581-5100 or utilize the Bridgeport Police TIPS line at 203-576-TIPS.