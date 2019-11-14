Olympic Reform

#WASHINGTON, D.C.– Today, the Senate Commerce Committee approved legislation authored by U.S. Senators Jerry Moran (R-KS) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) – Chairman and Ranking Member of the Commerce Subcommittee with jurisdiction over the health and safety of U.S. Olympic and amateur athletes – that would dramatically reform the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee. The legislation will now be considered by the full Senate.

Moran and Blumenthal introduced their sweeping reform bill in July following an eighteen-month investigation into systemic abuse within the U.S. Olympic movement. The joint inquiry included four subcommittee hearings, interviews with Olympic athletes and survivors, and the retrieval of over 70,000 pages of documents. Click here to read the senators’ full investigative report, findings, and recommendations, and here for a one-page summary of the bill.

“Today, the Commerce Committee moved us one step closer to passage of our sweeping reform legislation. We are grateful to our colleagues who provided support and input in the lead-up to today’s vote, helping us create an even stronger version of this legislation,” Moran and Blumenthal said.

“We could not have reached this moment without the community of survivors – athletes who traveled to Washington countless times, shared their stories, and demanded change. We told these survivors that while powerful institutions had failed them in the past, we weren’t going to. We intend to keep that promise, and look forward to moving ahead with this legislation on the Senate Floor.”

