Senator Has Plan Other Than Tolls

Connecticut needs to improve our transportation system. A reliable and modern transportation system is a key to a healthy economy and job growth. But we do not need tolls or tax increases to make that happen.

CT Senate Republicans presented a plan that shows another way to invest in transportation and grow jobs in a way that’s sustainable and accountable to taxpayers – all without tolls.

The Fiscal Accountability & Sustainable Transportation Reform CT (FASTR CT) Plan recognizes that trust in government is a major issue for residents. This plan would restore what has been stolen from transportation over the last decade and not take any more from taxpayers.

FASTR CT

Solves our transportation problems (funding and Special Transportation Fund solvency)

No tolls

No tax increases

Cuts back on bonding

Creates jobs

Pays off long term liabilities

Leverages federal dollars, maximizing federal low interest TIFIA loans to potentially 0.8%

Prioritizes needed projects

Creates accountability and vetting of all DOT projects

Ensures communication with New York on rail projects

Restores money that was diverted from the STF over the last decade

Please click here to read our full plan. [CT Senate Republican No Toll-Taxes Plan]

This press release was made possible by: