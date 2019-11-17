Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Senator Has Plan Other Than Tolls

Stratford

Connecticut needs to improve our transportation system. A reliable and modern transportation system is a key to a healthy economy and job growth.  But we do not need tolls or tax increases to make that happen.

 

CT Senate Republicans presented a plan that shows another way to invest in transportation and grow jobs in a way that’s sustainable and accountable to taxpayers – all without tolls.

 

The Fiscal Accountability & Sustainable Transportation Reform CT (FASTR CT) Plan recognizes that trust in government is a major issue for residents. This plan would restore what has been stolen from transportation over the last decade and not take any more from taxpayers.

 

FASTR CT

  • Solves our transportation problems (funding and Special Transportation Fund solvency)

  • No tolls

  • No tax increases

  • Cuts back on bonding

  • Creates jobs

  • Pays off long term liabilities

  • Leverages federal dollars, maximizing federal low interest TIFIA loans to potentially 0.8%

  • Prioritizes needed projects

  • Creates accountability and vetting of all DOT projects

  • Ensures communication with New York on rail projects

  • Restores money that was diverted from the STF over the last decade

 

Please click here to read our full plan.  [CT Senate Republican No Toll-Taxes Plan]

